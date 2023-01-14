Adivasi bodies highlight sand mafia activities

Kothagudem: Several Adivasi associations on Friday highlighted the illegal activities of the sand mafia in the Bhadradri Agency area by operating sand quarries and earning crores in the name of political 'benamis', who take care to seek permissions in the name of tribals. They allege that the ruling party MLAs are pocketing the lion's share of the revenue. The associations charge that sand quarries are being run by 'burying' the PISA Act, with officials of the Mining department 'miserably' failing to check the illegal transport of sand.

According to a spokesman of the associations, it is well known that in the present-day politics, MLAs and even ministers eye sand quarries for making easy money. In fact they dictate politics. As a result any party in power will look to these quarries for financial exploitation of the poor Adivasis, particularly in areas like Kinnerasani sand reach in the Bhadradri district schedule area. "If any mining activity is to be undertaken permission under the Act must be taken and given. Resulations stipulate that under the Act permissions for sand and ore quarrying are to be given only to the local Adivasis. It is here that politicians in the name of Adivasi rights are managing to secure permissions for sand quarrying by floating local Adivasi societies.

According to the associations, the department officials turn a blind eye to the illegal activities, including transportation of hundreds of sand-filled lorries and fail to collect royalty to the government and check running of sand quarries under the direction of the ruling party leaders by managing to sidestepp the Act.. Representatives of the associations are angry that of Rs.650 being collected per cubic meter only Rs.220 is reaching the societies, while the balance is credited to the government.

The associations have demanded remedial action by the government to check illegalities taking place in sand reaches in violation of the Act. If the administration fails to act they warned of taking up a struggle by approaching courts.