Adluri hails tribal icon Birsa Munda’s legacy

Bhadrachalam: “Theindomitable spirit of revolutionary tribal icon Birsa Munda, who ignited the flame of self-respect and resistance against colonial oppression, continues to inspire generations,” said Adluri Lakshman Kumar, Minister for Scheduled Castes Development. Addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the Minister said that Birsa Munda embodied courage, spiritual strength, and cultural pride. “Though born into a humble Munda tribal family, he displayed extraordinary leadership even at a young age. Tribals revered him as ‘Dharti Abba’ — Father of the Earth, a guardian who awakened the dormant self-respect of indigenous communities,” the Minister said.

During the event, laptops were distributed to tribal students who excelled in NEET and JEE, and the Minister appreciated the cultural performances presented by students.

“Birsa unified tribal groups and initiated the ‘Birsait’ cultural-spiritual movement, which strengthened social reforms and collective identity.

His call for ‘Ulgulan’ (The Great Tumult) against British rule was not merely a rebellion, but a sacred struggle for land rights, freedom, cultural preservation and dignity. His intimate knowledge of forest geography and innovative guerrilla strategies left the British shaken,” noted the Minister. The Minister said that the Union Government’s declaration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is a fitting tribute to Birsa Munda’s historic struggle. He added that the State government is committed to following the same spirit in ensuring land rights, education, livelihood opportunities and cultural protection for tribal communities.

Highlighting the State’s achievements, he said, “Telangana has 2,145 tribal educational institutions serving 1.5 lakh students, achieving 95.66% pass percentage in Class X, with 275 schools recording 100% results. EMRS schools in the State achieved 99.92% success rate, ranking among the best nationally. Through TRICOR, financial support schemes are being expanded for unemployed tribal youth. PODU land rights have been issued for 6.7 lakh acres.”

“Birsa Munda gave us the ideals of courage, self-respect and the fight for rightful dignity.

The government is committed to working with the same spirit so that every tribal family lives with security, pride and access to opportunities,” the Minister said.

The programme was attended by Mahabubabad MP Balram Naik, MLAs Payam Venkateshwarlu (Pinapaka) and Korra Kanakaiah (Illandu), Tribal Welfare Additional Director Sarveshwar Reddy, and others.