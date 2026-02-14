Adluri Laxman Kumar scores clean sweep; seniors face split verdict

Hyderabad: While the municipal election results across Telangana reflected a general tilt towards the ruling party, Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare, and Minorities Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar achieved a rare and significant feat that eluded even the highest leadership. Laxman Kumar created a record by ensuring all 15 Congress candidates emerged victorious in his home town of Dharmapuri. This complete sweep represents a total capture of the municipality, marking the only instance in this election cycle where a minister delivered a hundred per cent strike rate in their local segment.

In contrast, other high-profile constituencies saw a split in the mandate. In Kodangal, the constituency represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress party won 10 wards, but lost one each to the BRS and AIMIM. Similarly, in Madhira, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Congress won 18 out of 22 wards, while the TDP, BRS, and independents claimed the remaining seats. In Manthani, under the leadership of IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, the party secured 10 out of 13 wards. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar led the party to victory in 16 of the 20 wards in Husnabad. In Kollapur, where Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao represents the segment, Congress won 18 out of 24 wards, with the BRS taking six.

The trend continued in Huzurnagar, where Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy saw the party win 19 of 28 wards. In Nalgonda, under R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Congress won 27 out of 48 divisions. Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka oversaw a victory in 12 of 20 wards in Mulugu. In Makthal, Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari saw 12 wins out of 16 seats, while Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek in Chennur secured 11 of 18 wards. In Edulapuram, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy led the party to 24 wins, though the CPI and others also found success.

Ministers Mohammed Azharuddin, Konda Surekha, and Tummala Nageshwara Rao had no elections in their areas. Consequently, the performance in Dharmapuri stands out as the most dominant display of local political control, establishing Laxman Kumar as a key strategist within the state cabinet during this polling season. His ability to consolidate the entire vote bank demonstrates a deep-rooted connection with the electorate that surpassed the results of his senior cabinet colleagues.