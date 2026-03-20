Admin failures will spur Oppn ranks to form a formidable force: Scholars

Vedic scholars on Thursday said that if existing flaws within the government and administrative failures continue to go unchecked, public dissatisfaction will inevitably rise, thereby creating an opportunity for the opposition to gain significant strength.

On the occasion of Ugadi marking the commencement of the Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram, Panchanga Sravanam ceremony was held at Telangana Bhavan. The event was attended by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, alongside fellow MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and senior party leaders. Traditional rituals and prayers were performed to mark the auspicious occasion, following which the Panchanga Sravanam commenced. Renowned scholars Mruthyunjaya Sharma and Phanindra Sharma, conducted the almanac reading and shared their observations regarding the prevailing conditions expected for the year ahead.

The almanac further clarified that should the government fail to effectively address and resolve public issues, circumstances would emerge paving the way for the opposition to rise and establish itself as a credible alternative political force. Concerns were expressed that the ongoing changes in the education system pose a risk of causing harm to students and could potentially lead the youth astray. It was stated that if the government fails to take appropriate measures, unemployment was likely to rise further. It was noted that while soldiers of the country would effectively counter international conspiracies orchestrated by foreign powers, there remains a possibility of tensions or conflicts arising with neighboring nations.

Regarding the agricultural sector, indications suggest that the country will receive good rainfall this year, leading to the replenishment of tanks and reservoirs. It was predicted that crops such as grains, cotton, and maize would yield bountiful harvests, and that there are signs pointing to a decline in farmer suicides. However, it was noted that while the prices of gold, silver, and food grains are likely to rise, the cost of vegetables may decrease to some extent.

Warnings were also issued regarding the potential for an increase in fire accidents, vehicular accidents, and thefts. It was stated that there would be significant growth and development within the livestock sector. It was predicted that India would garner even greater global respect and that the nation would excel in the realm of commerce. It was noted that the standard of living for the general public would improve, humanitarian values would be upheld, and the rate of divorces is likely to decline.

Specific indications were noted regarding the potential for natural calamities to strike the state of Punjab. There is a possibility of accidents involving trains, aircraft, and road vehicles, and that some prominent figures from the film and political spheres may pass away. It was stated that situations may arise in which people experience some degree of mental stress. Scholars revealed that the impact of this year's solar and lunar eclipses on India would not be significant.