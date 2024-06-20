Admissions in to Sports authority completed says Additional DC

Gadwal: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Apoorva Chauhan announced that selection competitions for student admissions to various sports schools run by the State Sports Authority are being held. Posters related to these sports schools were released in her chamber along with the concerned officials. District-level selections will take place on the 28th of this month at the indoor ground in Gadwal. These selections are for boys and girls aged eight to nine years who wish to join the fourth class in sports schools located in Hakimpet, Karimnagar, and Adilabad.

Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan provided further details about the selection process for sports schools. Students born between September 1, 2015, and August 31, 2016, are eligible to participate. Attending students must be accompanied and bring the following documents: Aadhaar card, study certificate, birth certificate, third class progress report, caste certificate, and two xerox copies of each, along with 10 passport-sized photographs.

The selection tests will include measurements for height and weight, and assessments of flexibility, vertical jump, standing broad jump, medicine ball throw, 30- meter flying start, 6×10 meter shuttle run, and an 800-meter race. Candidates should arrive at the indoor ground in Gadwal on the 28th of this month by 8:00 am with all the required documents

Students must report to the District Youth and Sports Officer at the Indoor Stadium with the relevant certificates by 8:00 am on the 28th of this month. Mandal education officials and physical education teachers are responsible for bringing at least 15 to 25 boys and girls from each mandal to the selection competition.

State-level competitions for the talented students selected at the district level will be held in July. Students who excel at the state level will gain admission to the fourth class in the sports schools.

This information was shared in the presence of District Education Officer Indira, District Youth and Sports Officer B.S. Anand, SGF District Secretary Jitender, and MEO Suresh..