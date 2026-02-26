Adobe CEO meets Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy emphasized that constructive plans should be envisaged to invite investments from the noted global companies and promote Telangana as a manufacturing hub.

Adobe CEO and Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Board Member Shantanu Narayen paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at the latter's residence on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Shantanu Narayen and the CM discussed the steps to be taken by the state government on global trends and the opportunities in investments.

Adobe CEO and the Chief Minister shared their views on global manufacturing, green energy, impact of AI on jobs, skilling and reskilling. Revanth Reddy stressed that the state government should prepare new plans and go aggressive in attracting huge global investments.

The Chief Minister also enquired the Adobe CEO about the impact of AI revolution on the economy and the effective use of AI in the coming days. Revanth Reddy sought more cooperation from the Adobe CEO to take Telangana forward on the path of development and bolster the state economy.