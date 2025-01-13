  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Advocate Prasuna new DLSA member

Advocate Prasuna new DLSA member
x

DLSA Chairman and District Judge Raj Gopal congratulating the newly appointed DLSA member B Padma Prasuna

Highlights

Noted woman advocate Boddu Padma Prasuna has been appointed as a member of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) by the Telangana High Court.

Khammam : Noted woman advocate Boddu Padma Prasuna has been appointed as a member of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) by the Telangana High Court. She received appointment letter from the High Court Judges Shyam Koshi, K Laxman, J Srinivas in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Prasuna informed free legal aid services would be launched in the district under the DLSA for the people. She was congratulated by the DLSA Chairman, District Judge Raj Gopal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick