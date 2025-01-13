Advocate Prasuna new DLSA member

Khammam : Noted woman advocate Boddu Padma Prasuna has been appointed as a member of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) by the Telangana High Court. She received appointment letter from the High Court Judges Shyam Koshi, K Laxman, J Srinivas in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Prasuna informed free legal aid services would be launched in the district under the DLSA for the people. She was congratulated by the DLSA Chairman, District Judge Raj Gopal.