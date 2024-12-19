Advocates Protest Misleading Land Allocation for Jogulamba Gadwal District Court Complex

Gadwal: The construction of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Court Complex has sparked controversy as land allocated for the purpose in Survey Number 368 of Poodur outskirts is being shown under a different survey number. Despite bringing the issue to the notice of the District Collector, there has been no response.

Senior advocate and political leader G. Venkatadri Reddy stated that the responsibility of securing the appropriate site lies with the Congress Party. Mohan Rao, Senior Citizen Forum President, affirmed this and expressed confidence in the support of Congress MP Dr. Mallu Ravi and party in-charge Saritha Tirupatayya. The Gadwal Bar Association expressed gratitude to Mohan Rao for his continuous support of their protest programs.

Congress Party Support Promised

Mohan Rao declared that Congress would take full responsibility for acquiring a suitable site for the court complex. He emphasized that the proposed land allocation is inappropriate and assured that the Congress Party would fight for justice with the support of local leaders.

BRS Party Declares Support

Baligera Hanumanthu, a senior leader of the BRS Party, reiterated his party’s full support for the advocates' protest. He highlighted that 95% of the advocates demand that the court complex be built in the BJP Colony. Hanumanthu also noted the overwhelming public support for the protests and pledged the party’s solidarity.

Advocates' Protest Gains Community Backing

Prominent public figures such as Dr. Raghunath Reddy, a senior citizen and renowned doctor, joined the protest to express solidarity. His support has sent a strong message to young leaders to unite for the cause. Similarly, BRS leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu also pledged support, stating that any future agitation by the Bar Association would have his party’s backing.

Naidu criticized the government's decision to allocate land in Poodur outskirts, stating that the location would be of no benefit to the Gadwal public. He demanded that the district court be established in the BJP Colony instead. Naidu assured that the BRS Party would stand firmly with the advocates to ensure a favorable resolution.

Community Leaders and Activists Join Protest

The protest witnessed participation from various community leaders, including former District Library Chairman Patel Vishnuvardhan Reddy, senior leaders Angadi Basavaraj, Monesh, Jaya Simha Reddy, Noor Pasha, and many others. Youth and activists from the BRS Party also extended their support to the movement.

Public Demand for Justice

The advocates’ demand for relocating the district court complex to a more accessible and approved location has gained unanimous public support. The Gadwal Bar Association has called for further protests and expressed gratitude to all leaders and citizens supporting their cause.

Review

This ongoing controversy over the site allocation for the Jogulamba Gadwal District Court Complex highlights a significant lapse in administrative transparency and public engagement. The advocates' protests underscore a valid demand for appropriate infrastructure that benefits the local population. Political parties like Congress and BRS have expressed support, but effective resolution requires immediate intervention by the administration. The collective efforts of advocates, public leaders, and community activists show the potential for unity in addressing common issues. However, it remains to be seen if the government will act promptly to resolve this matter.