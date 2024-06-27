Live
- De-addiction awareness programme at Akshardham temple, Ramdas Athawale and others attend
- District admin to resolve Tulsi puja row in Bengaluru apartment complex
- Tennis: Andy Murray to take last-minute call on Wimbledon participation
- Central Railway Pioneers Floating Solar Plant Initiative in Igatpuri Lake
- When Uttarakhand noodles named 'sundarkala' are reinvented by master chefs
- South African president mourns soldiers killed in Congo
- Centre fast-tracks Rs 5,879 crore worth new railway line projects in Maharashtra
- Goa CM clarifies over liquor trade near educational, religious institutes
- Formula 1: Pierre Gasly signs multi-year extension with Alpine
- After giving Sitarama water to Ashwapuro Mandal Ayakattu, I want to take water to Khammam district area
Just In
After giving Sitarama water to Ashwapuro Mandal Ayakattu, I want to take water to Khammam district area
Highlights
Farmers from Ashwapuro Mandal have given around 1200 acres of land for the construction of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project
Aswapuram: Farmers from Ashwapuro Mandal have given around 1200 acres of land for the construction of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project and if the farmers lose even one acre of cultivation in this mandal, it is not possible to take it without giving water.
After doing things on a war footing for our mandal and giving us watershould be taken Not only in Ashwapuro mandal, but also in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, there is no situation of providing irrigation water through Sitarama.
It does not make sense to take our water to Khammam district without first giving it to us. Farmers and people here want the government to think once and take an appropriate decision soon..... ...Former Sarpanch Marri Mallareddy
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS