After giving Sitarama water to Ashwapuro Mandal Ayakattu, I want to take water to Khammam district area

Highlights

Farmers from Ashwapuro Mandal have given around 1200 acres of land for the construction of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project

Aswapuram: Farmers from Ashwapuro Mandal have given around 1200 acres of land for the construction of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project and if the farmers lose even one acre of cultivation in this mandal, it is not possible to take it without giving water.

After doing things on a war footing for our mandal and giving us watershould be taken Not only in Ashwapuro mandal, but also in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, there is no situation of providing irrigation water through Sitarama.

It does not make sense to take our water to Khammam district without first giving it to us. Farmers and people here want the government to think once and take an appropriate decision soon..... ...Former Sarpanch Marri Mallareddy

