After Raghunandan, Bandi leaves for Delhi

Hyderabad: BJP State leaders are reaching Delhi in view of the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raghunandan Rao, who has already reached Delhi on the call of the administration, is meeting many key leaders. It is reported that Raghunandan Rao is hoping for the post of leader of the legislative party, and as part of this, he is meeting many top leaders and Central Ministers.

However, there is tension in the BJP circles over calling the state leaders to Delhi ahead of the crucial meeting. It is known that for some days reports that BJP will change Telangana president. Party State chief Bandi Sanjay along with many top leaders have already clarified on this. However, with the latest developments, this activities of BJP has once again gained momentum.

The Council of Ministers meeting will be held on Monday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi. At this time, there was excitement in the party about BJP state president Bandi Sanjay going to Delhi once again.

Raghunandan Rao also went to Delhi before Bandi. It is said that there will be changes in the leadership of the State as the two leaders has gone to the national capital one after the other. Speculations are rife that the differences between the two leaders are long-standing and they have not met for a few days.

However, on July 1 former MP and BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy, demanded the party high command to appoint the party’s MLA M Raghunandan Rao as the national party’s spokesperson. The reason for this is that Jithender Reddy spoke about Raghunandan Rao, who has been keeping away from all kinds of the party programmes for the last couple of days. A couple of days back, Jithender reddy shared a video of a yak being hit by a man from behind and stated that the state party unit also required similar treatment to make it strong in Telangana. He did not stop here. He tagged party’s national leaders like Amit Shah, BL Santosh and Sunil Bansal to his tweet causing a huge uproar in the party.

However, Jithender Reddy later claimed that the ruling BRS party leaders were wrongly interpreting his message and carrying out a negative campaign against him. Defending his tweet, Reddy said that his tweet was meant to for those, who question the leadership of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay.