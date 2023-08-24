After Rythu and youth, now T Cong to announce BC declaration

The time for Telangana assembly elections is approaching. With this, the ruling party has already announced the BRS candidates and is moving into top gear. However, opposition parties Congress and BJP are also getting ready to implement strategies. At this juncture, the Congress Party is also accepting applications from aspirants constituency-wise to announce candidates.



In Telangana, the Congress party is making all-out efforts to impress all sections. A series of declarations are being announced as a part of it. Earlier, the Congress, which announced the Rythu Declaration at Warangal, recently announced the Youth Declaration in Hyderabad.

Now, T Congress is preparing another declaration. Designing attractive schemes to attract the most populous BCs. Rahul Gandhi announced the Farmer's Declaration, the Youth Declaration was announced by Priyanka Gandhi. Now arrangements are being made to announce the BC declaration through the hands of BC leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. As part of that, Telangana Congress leaders went to Bengaluru and met Siddaramaiah.

On this occasion he was invited and explained about the BC Declaration.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Chairman of the campaign committee Madhu Yashki Goud and VH Hanumantha Rao explained to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah that the draft for the BC declaration has already been completed. They also talked to him about the things to be included in it.

Siddaramaiah responded positively to the invitation of Telangana Congress leaders. However, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramamarka revealed that the date of the BC declaration meeting will be announced as soon as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gives the date.

It is known that Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections recently. The old grand party, which is in full swing with the victory in Karnataka, hopes to implement the strategies adopted there in Telangana. It was in this order that the Congress team invited the Karnataka CM.