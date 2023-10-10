Agarwal Samaj, Telangana organises Agra Bhagwat Katha

Hyderabad: To commemorate the Agrasen Jayanti, Agarwal Samaj, Telangana organised Agra Bhagwat Katha at the Guest house Convention, Shamshabad. Around 800 Agrabandhus were part of the Katha and it was recited by Ujjawal Garg, a resident of Kolkata, said as Bhagavad Gita is important, in the same way Agra Bhagwat is important for the elders.

All the elders must recite Agra Katha every day, describing the incident of his own life; he added with the help of Agar Katha’s path, his life reached heights, all his troubles ended and there was joy. Thus, Lord Agrasen is the God of Dwaparaand the beginning of Kaliyuga. By listening to Agra Bhagwat Katha, all the troubles are relieved, all the sins are washed away and leads to desired results and paves the way for fame and progress. Every Agar Bandhu should recite Agar Bhagwat Katha regularly, he added.

President Manish Agarwal and Principal Convenor and Vice President Purshottam Agarwal urged all the Agar brothers to be present in the anniversary programme on October 15 that will be celebrated at Jagdish temple.