Age is just a number in politics, says VH

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao (VH) has said that age is no barrier to political service as he sought a Rajya Sabha berth from the party leadership.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday after meeting the Congress high command, VH disclosed that he had recently urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to consider his candidature for the Rajya Sabha. He said he has full faith in Revanth Reddy and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and expressed confidence that justice would be done.

VH noted that although he has not held any official position in the last ten years, he has continued to work actively for the party and the people. He voiced hope that the leadership would acknowledge his long standing service and commitment.

Reflecting on his political career, VH said he had played a role in making former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy the PCC president in the past. He reiterated that he would remain in the Congress party until his last breath.

Referring to earlier remarks by the Chief Minister that those who work for the party would be rewarded, VH said he expects the same principle to be applied in his case.

He also mentioned that 16 cases had been filed against him over the past decade.

Praising the Telangana government, VH said CM Revanth Reddy is striving to fulfill the promises made to the people. He welcomed the surrender of several Maoists, including Devji and Malla Raji Reddy, stating that they had joined the mainstream to serve society. He added that the Chief Minister is considering measures for their rehabilitation.

The senior leader also recalled his tenure as Youth Congress president during the period of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying he has always stood against injustice.

He added that he has supporters in Andhra Pradesh as well and maintained that he has never pursued politics for money, but for justice and public service.