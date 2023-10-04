Aghast over denial of 2BHK houses, families hold protest in Rajendranagar

♦ Protest brings the traffic to a grinding halt at Himayat Sagar Road for over an hour

♦ Protestors say many people got more than one house allotted to their names

♦ Were demanding local MLA to redress their issue or else they would not give up the protest

♦ For about an hour, slogans like “MLA DOWN DOWN” filled the air

Rangareddy: Just a day after the distribution of 2BHK houses in different parts of the Rangareddy district, scores of families – who are dreaming of getting the houses this time, held a sit today infront of the office of the GHMC Rajendranagar and raised slogans against the BRS government and the local MLA T Prakash Goud.

The protest brought the traffic to a grinding halt at Himayat Sagar road for over an hour and police were seen struggling to disburse the protesting families from the site. Protesters blamed that their dreams of having a house atleast this time were shattered while many people got more than one house allotted on their names.

The air filled with rants like ‘MLA DOWN DOWN’ for almost an hour. The protesters vehemently demanded that T Prakash Goud should come to the spot and explain the reason behind depriving them of their legitimate rights.

“We have been waiting for the last nine years to get a double bedroom house. However, when the time came, we were shattered to see that our names have not yet appeared in the list of beneficiaries,” rued Shamlamma, an applicant who was part of the protesting families.

“We saw that the people already having homes are getting benefited again while the underprivileged sections of the society remain distant from the benefit of dignity housing. We can’t understand whether the government is implementing the scheme or promoting real estate business. We will surely think twice before casting a vote in favour of the BRS government in the coming elections” said another angry protester.

Shameem Sultana, another protester said, “We have been living in a rented house for several decades and a ray of hope regarding getting our own houses emerged after the TRS government came into power in Telangana. However, our hope and aspirations were buried alive when we found our names completely missing from the list of beneficiaries since the beginning.”

Affirming the same, another protesting lady said, “We have applied for a double-bedroom house in the year 2016 and are waiting until now to see our dream come true. Unfortunately, people who already have houses got the allotment again this time while we remain far from our dream to have a roof over our heads despite the fact that we have been living in a rented house for several years.”

Some of the protestors were seen as inconsolable and demanding the local MLA should come to the spot and redress their issue or else they would not give up the protest. The police, with utmost difficulty, have managed to disperse the angry protesters and bring the situation under control.