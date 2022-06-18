Agnipath violence: Training academy owner held for rampage

Khammam: The Police on Saturday reportedly took the main accused in the Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station into custody under the three-town police station limits here on Saturday.

The accused identified as A Subba Rao was said to be running Sai Defence Training Academy at Narasaraopet in Guntur district in AP. He purportedly released a video message instigating army job aspirants against Agnipath recruitment scheme.

It was not clear where Subba Rao taken whether to Narsaraopet or Secunderabad for further investigation. The local police have not revealed any details related to the incident.

It is to mention here that on Saturday One of the biggest railway stations in the country, Secunderabad was rocked by violence as the youth went on rampage, setting fire to trains and vandalising the station in protest against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

The railway authorities allege that there was a total failure on the part of intelligence which led to mob violence. The agitators had set four coaches on fire and caused immense problems to the passengers some of whom had to break the windowpanes and jump out as the mob had set on fire an AC coach which had passengers on board.

Railway DRM Abhay Kumar Gupta estimated the loss at Rs 7 crore. He said there was no damage to the signalling system or electric lines which helped them re-start the operations within an hour of police clearing the platforms.

He said around 18 express and nine passenger trains were cancelled. In addition, 65 MMTS, metro train services and TSRTC bus services were cancelled.

The violence and arson unleashed by protestors appeared to be a well-planned incident. It is learnt that the alleged rioters had formed WhatsApp groups to execute their action plan at the railway station in advance.

The protestors arrived at the railway station on Thursday night and conducted a recce. They came from different districts mainly from Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and even Kurnool to stage a dharna against the Agnipath scheme. According to eyewitnesses, more than 1,000 youth began the protest around 9 am with a sit-in near the railway station. First, they raised slogans demanding the cancellation of Agnipath scheme and attacked the buses. Then they entered the platform without anyone stopping them as there are many entry points and with no presence of the police.

The railway police were outnumbered by the protesters. The situation escalated with protesters going on a rampage, setting coaches and several stalls on fire, blocking railway tracks with two-wheelers, wooden boxes, garbage cans, gunny bags and wheelbarrows of railway porters, and stealing goods kept in the parcel office. To quell the arson, the railway police opened fire. One of the agitators died on the spot while 16 suffered injuries and were admitted to Gandhi hospital.

Protesters also damaged offices on Platform Nos 1 and 10, ransacked computers and electronics, destroyed CCTV cameras, lights and fans on all 10 platforms.

Passengers heaved a sigh of relief when the authorities in the evening announced 'Operation All Clear' and restored train services amidst heavy police bandobust.