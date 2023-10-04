Agra Akhand JyotRath Yatra reaches many districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Agra AkhandJyotRath Yatra organized by the Agarwal Samaj-Telangana on Tuesday reached several districts.

According to Agarwal Samaj members, to commemorate the 5147th Agrasen Jayanti, many colourful cultural, literary and mythological programmes are being organised by various AS branches. In this sequence, rath yatra was inaugurated on October 1.

The yatra on Tuesday reached Bellampalli. The rath received a grand welcome from the Bellampalli and Kagaznagar committee members. All sections of Marwari society, youth, women, seniors, worshiped Maharaj Agrasen and enjoyed the yatra. Arrangements for prasad and food were made by the branches. The yatra proceeded to Mancherial where the chariot was welcomed.

Branch president Kailash Agarwal, along with his office-bearers, members of the community welcomed the chariot at the under construction Agarwal Bhawan in Warangal.