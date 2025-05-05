Agri lands registered as plots in Dharani

Adilabad: Land that was previously a sugar factory was converted into plots and sold before 2010 in Pochera Gram Panchayat, Boath Mandal, Adilabad district.

Recently, during the Bhu Bharati programme in Dhannur (B), affected buyers submitted a petition to District Collector Rajarshi Shah, requesting protection for their purchased plots.

They urged the authorities to conduct a field survey, hand over their plots, and cancel fraudulent registrations where the same survey numbers were illegally re-registered as agricultural land. Going into details, in survey numbers 48 and 53, plots were sold in 2013 after converting agricultural land into plots. Around 100 middle-class families purchased these plots, hoping for future appreciation. The plots were legally registered at the registration office, and buyers received proper documents.

However, last month, the same survey numbers were re-registered as agricultural land through the Dharani portal at the local Tahsildar office.