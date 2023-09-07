Agriculture developed under KCR: Errabelli

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that KCR is the great man who turned agriculture into a festival in the State. He said that Telangana state has become an ideal for the country under the rule of KCR. It was explained that 24 hours free electricity is being provided in the state.

He said that only 7 hours of free electricity was given to the farmers during the Congress rule. Unable to bear seeing Telangana progressing on the path of development, the leaders of Congress and BJP were furious that they had started false propaganda. The minister visited Warangal district on Thursday and started many development and welfare works in the district.

He said that even though the farmers in the Telangana region had built boreholes during the previous rulers, the water did not flow. After KCR became the chief minister, he said that no matter how long the motors run, the water in the bores will not run out. All this is due to KCR's grace, he said. Some idiots say that 24-hour electricity is enough for agriculture and three hours is enough.

Along with Minister Errabelli, MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and District Collector participated in this visit.

BRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy criticized senior Congress leader Konda Murali. He said that Parakala is very peaceful and he don't try to spoil the good atmosphere here. He said that only unskilled people twirl their mustaches. He said that BRS party is doing a lot for the people of the state.

He said that the whole country is surprised to see uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours. He said that the Dharani portal brought by his government is excellent. Are there schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Kalyan Lakshmi, Rythu Bima in BJP and Congress ruled states? he asked. He alleged that the Congress party ruled the state for decades and never provided 24-hour electricity. People are advised not to listen to the words of BJP and Congress leaders.