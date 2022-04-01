Agriculture Minister to turn 5 lakes into Mini-Tank Bunds

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy stated that he is determined to develop all the 5 lakes surrounding Wanaparthy district and make sure that the people of the district do not face any kind of water problems in the future.

The Minister inspected all 5 lakes by touring the surrounding regions of the district and directed the conserved irrigation engineers to make sure all the 5 lakes including Tallacheruvu, Rajaagaram Ammacheruvu, Eedula Cheruvu, Lakshmiunta, and the centrally located Nallacheruvu are expanded, redesigned and constructed to make sure it provides not only drinking water but at the same time meet the irrigation needs of the people in the coming days.

He instructed the concerned officials to ensure all these lakes are comprehensively developed into mini-tank bunds so that parks, walking tracks, recreational facilities and boating facilities are provided at all these lakes to attract not just local people but also tourists from faraway places.

"We are determined to develop all the 5 major lakes surrounding Wanaparthy district. All these lakes will be expanded, redesigned to develop them in all aspects to not just provide drinking and irrigation water to the farmers but also recreational facilities for the public," said the Minister.

Instructions are given to the irrigation and engineering officials to make sure all the lakes are provided with central lining, walking tracks and greenery to attract the public and tourists. The Minister has also asked the concerned officials to come up with plans and new designs to develop all the lakes for boating and for the construction of tourists resorts and hotels for the public.

In fact, earlier nobody knew about these lakes and ponds surrounding Wanaparthy district, unless and until there were any floods or breaches in the bunds, however, with the initiative of the Agriculture Minister, the people of Wanaparthy are eagerly waiting for the development of all these lakes into Mini-Tank Bunds and soon will spend their leisure time near the lakes.

"Earlier governments and the rulers did not have any foresight and they completely neglected these lakes and they had completely turned up into dumping yards with dirt and unwanted bushes. But soon after the TRS government had come to power, the state government had given highest priority to developing each and every lake and Telangana will flourish with ample drinking and irrigation water," observed the Minister.

As already the Nallacheruvu has been constructed into a Mini-Tank Bund with a cost of more than Rs.11 crores, and now the Minister has turned his focus towards the remaining lakes surrounding Wanaparthy district.

Singireddy Niranjan Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for showing special interest in Wanaparthy district and sanctioning various development projects, educational institutions, and funds for transforming the newly carved out district into a model city in the entire Telangana State. The Minister hoped that with the district getting leading educational institutions like engineering college, Medical college, Seed research centers, wished that the district must also have to attract tourist and recreational destinations so that people from other places visit the district and cherish the beauty of the lakes and other tourists spots in the Wanaparthy district.