AICC constitutes TPCC Coordination Committee

The AICC has constituted a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Coordination Committee to ensure better coordination between the party organisation and the state government.

Announcing the decision on Monday night, AICC in-charge general secretary for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, said the committee will have eight members.

The members of this committee include TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CWC member and Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, Minister Seethakka, CWC member Vamshi Chand Reddy and State in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan.

The committee has been formed to strengthen coordination between the party and the government to improve organisational efficiency and ensure smooth functioning of activities in the state.