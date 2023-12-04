  • Menu
AICC decides to announce CM candidate on Tuesday

Highlights

Congress top brass to leave to Delhi to meet the high command and discuss on the same

AICC has decided to announce the name of new Chief Minister on Tuesday. AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge called D K Shivkumar and othet observers to Delhi.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka have also been asked to come to Delhi. Kharge will chair meeting in AICC office and announcement will be made on Tuesday.

