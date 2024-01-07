AICC forms Telangana election committee for parliament elections

The Congress party is taking active steps to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced the formation of the Telangana Elections Committee, in light of the fact that there are only three months left until the Parliament elections.

Revanth Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of this committee, which consists of 25 members. Some of the notable members are Deputy CM Bhatti, Jeevan Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsim Hareddy, Jana Reddy, VH, Challa Vamsichand Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka.

Other members of the committee include Madhuyashki Goud, Sampath Kumar, Renuka Chaudhary, Balaram Naik, Jaggareddy, Geetha Reddy, Azharuddin, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Shabbir Ali, Prem Sagar Rao, Podem Veeraiah, and Sunita Rao.

In addition to these members, ex-officio members from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Youth Congress, and Sevadal state presidents have also been given a place in the committee. These ex-officio members will act as representatives of their respective organizations in the committee.