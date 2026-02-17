AIFB secures Vaddepalli municipality

In a significant political development in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Nayaki Manjula Dharma has been elected as the new Chairperson of Vaddepalli Municipality.

The Chairperson post was secured by the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), reflecting the party’s growing influence in the region. The successful capture of the Vaddepalli Municipality by the party has been welcomed by its leaders and cadre alike.

On this occasion, AIFB Party President Joji Reddy felicitated Vaddepalli Srinivasulu in recognition of his efforts and contribution toward the party’s victory in the municipal body. Party leaders praised the coordinated teamwork of local leaders, councillors, and supporters, stating that the victory was the result of sustained grassroots engagement and public trust.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, party representatives expressed confidence that the new Chairperson and councillors would focus on strengthening civic infrastructure, improving sanitation, ensuring drinking water supply, and accelerating developmental works within the municipality. Local residents and party workers celebrated the occasion, expressing hope that the new leadership would prioritize transparent governance and address long-pending public issues in Vaddepalli town.