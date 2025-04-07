Aija PHC Staff Observe World Health Day, Focus on Non-Communicable Diseases

Gadwal: On the occasion of World Health Day, the Primary Health Centre (PHC) staff of Aija in Alampur Constituency conducted an awareness program on Monday. The event was graced by Dr. Sandhya Kiranmayi, the District NCD Program Officer, as the chief guest.

Addressing the health staff, Dr. Kiranmayi emphasized the significance of raising awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs), describing them as slow-progressing yet deeply impactful illnesses. She explained that unlike infectious diseases, NCDs are long-term conditions that do not spread from person to person.

Highlighting the global burden of NCDs, she noted that approximately 74% of total deaths worldwide are caused by NCDs, with low- and middle-income countries bearing the brunt of this crisis. The four major types of NCDs include:

1. Cardiovascular diseases

2. Cancer

3. Chronic respiratory diseases

4. Diabetes

Dr. Kiranmayi pointed out that lifestyle-related habits like obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, fast food intake, and lack of physical activity are major contributors to the rise in NCDs.

She also emphasized three key approaches to tackling NCDs:

1. Individual Responsibility:

People can prevent up to 80% of NCDs by adopting healthy lifestyle changes—such as reducing junk food, increasing physical activity, and quitting smoking.

2. Societal and Policy-Level Intervention:

Governments should frame and implement strong health policies, ensure healthy environments in schools, workplaces, and public areas, and improve access to health information.

3. Equitable Health Services:

Healthcare systems must ensure affordable and efficient treatment for the underprivileged, reducing the urban-rural divide in access to medical care. As Nelson Mandela once said, "Health is not a luxury, it is a human right."

Dr. Kiranmayi concluded by stressing that the health choices we make today determine our quality of life tomorrow. Though NCDs may progress silently, awareness remains the most powerful weapon against them.

The event witnessed active participation from Medical Officer Dr. Kiran, Coordinator Shyam Sundar, MPHEO Obulesayya, Supervisors Srinivas, Suvarna, Shobharani, NCD Supervisor Mahanthesh, ANMs from all sub-centers, and the district NCD health staff.