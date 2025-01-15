Live
- ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’: A family delight
- ‘Dilruba’ poster released, valentine’s release
- Aija Premier League Season 9: Grand Finale Celebrates Local Cricket Talent
- Hindu Dharma Padayatra Gains Support at Erravalli Crossroads.
- Sithara Entertainments announces ‘An Unfinished Story’
- Vishwaksen’s stunning female look revealed
- Sharwa’s ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ First Look Revealed
- Sankranti Cricket Tournament Fosters Unity and Sportsmanship in Maldakal
- Prabhas unveils new poster for ‘The Raja Saab’
- Congress Leaders Discuss Installation of Iconic Sculptures with Renowned Sculptor Ram V. Sutar
Just In
Aija Premier League Season 9: Grand Finale Celebrates Local Cricket Talent
Aija Premier League Season 9 Concludes with a Grand Finale.
Gadwal: The much-anticipated Aija Premier League (IPL) Season 9 Cricket Tournament concluded today with a spectacular grand finale held at the Sri Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy Temple premises in Aija. The 13-day tournament, organized under the leadership of former Single Window President Sankapuram Ramudu and Municipal Councilor CM Suresh, showcased thrilling cricketing action and celebrated local talent.
The final day of the tournament witnessed a grand prize distribution ceremony at 5:00 PM, graced by prominent dignitaries including former Sports Authority Chairman Anjaneya Goud, BRS Party Gadwal District Leader Boss Hanumanthu, BRS Party Alampur Constituency Leader R. Kishore, and the tournament organizers Sankapuram Ramudu and CM Suresh.
Awards and Honors
The tournament concluded with the announcement of the following awards:
Final Match Man of the Match: Jagadeesh
Most Fours: Venkatesh Dayal (Unique Sports)
Sixer King (Most Sixes): Pandit Sateesh (Kalyan Warrior)
Best Batsman: Venkatesh Dayal (Unique Sports)
Best Bowler: Ravi (NRR)
Most Valuable Player: Venkatesh Dayal (Unique Sports)
Team Rankings
3rd Place: Unique Sports
Runners-up: New Geetanjali High School
Winners: WTF Team
The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with cricket enthusiasts and supporters cheering for their favorite teams. The Aija Cricket Association extended an open invitation to journalists and cricket lovers, making the grand finale a community-wide celebration of sportsmanship and camaraderie.
A Vibrant Display of Local Talent
The tournament not only provided a platform for budding cricketers to showcase their skills but also highlighted the region's passion for cricket. The organizers expressed their gratitude to the participants, sponsors, and supporters for making the event a resounding success.
The grand finale was a memorable occasion, filled with excitement and pride as the champions were crowned and their remarkable performances celebrated. The Aija Premier League continues to be a beacon of inspiration for aspiring cricketers in the region.