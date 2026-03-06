AINU unveils women-focused urology centre in Banjara Hills

Marking International Women’s Day, the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology in Banjara Hills has launched a dedicated Centre for Functional and Female Urology. This initiative addresses urological conditions that commonly affect women but often remain untreated due to social stigma and a lack of public awareness.

The newly established centre focuses on diagnosing and treating conditions such as urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, recurrent urinary tract infections, and other complex female urological disorders. By bringing advanced diagnostics, rehabilitation, and surgical care under one roof, the facility aims to provide comprehensive and patient-friendly treatment options for women of all age groups.

A unique highlight of the centre is the all-women operation theatre, a surgical space staffed entirely by women healthcare professionals, including surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, and technicians. This design ensures greater comfort, privacy, and confidence for female patients undergoing sensitive procedures. The centre also offers pelvic floor rehabilitation, a structured non-surgical programme including pelvic muscle training and guided physiotherapy to help women regain bladder control and improve their overall quality of life. Additionally, urodynamic studies will enable advanced diagnostic evaluation of bladder function to detect issues such as overactive bladder, urinary leakage, and neuro-urological disorders.

Doctors at the institute noted that many women silently endure urological issues due to social hesitation. Over the past five years, the internal female urology team has successfully performed over 300 major surgeries for complex conditions, paving the way for this specialised centre. Healthcare experts believe this initiative represents an important step toward encouraging women to seek timely medical care and prioritise their urological health. The centre is now fully operational, offering tailored support in a secure and dignified clinical environment.