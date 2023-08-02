Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Airbus Beluga, one of the world’s largest cargo aircraft, landed at the Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday.

The Beluga whale shaped planed is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.

The Hyderabad airport is thrilled to host the whale of the sky once again, airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said on Wednesday.

The airport authorities made special arrangements for its landing, parking and take-off.

This is the second time in eight months that the Airbus Beluga landed at the Hyderabad airport.

The airport had hosted the aircraft in December last year.

The world’s biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 had also landed in Hyderabad in 2016.

The airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters.