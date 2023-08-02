Live
- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
The Hyderabad airport is thrilled to host the whale of the sky once again, airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: Airbus Beluga, one of the world’s largest cargo aircraft, landed at the Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday.
The Beluga whale shaped planed is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.
The airport authorities made special arrangements for its landing, parking and take-off.
This is the second time in eight months that the Airbus Beluga landed at the Hyderabad airport.
The airport had hosted the aircraft in December last year.
The world’s biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 had also landed in Hyderabad in 2016.
The airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters.