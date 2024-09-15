Gadwal: Akhila Paksha Committee Warns of Massive Protest Over Bridge Delays in Pulikal Road and Kurnool Road in Jogulamba Gadwal District, Aiza Municipality.

The Akhila Paksha Committee visited the Poloni Vagu Bridge and the Pedda Vagu Bridge on Kurnool Road today. Even after 10 days since the rains have stopped, no repairs have been initiated by the authorities or contractors.

This negligence has angered the Akhila Paksha leaders. The committee has demanded the immediate completion of the Pulikal Road and Kurnool Road Pedda Vagu Bridge constructions. They warned that if the government and public representatives fail to act promptly, they will mobilize the residents of Tuprala, Medikonda, Pulikal, Rajapuram, and Bainapalli villages and launch a massive protest. The committee emphasized that they will hold both the government and public representatives accountable in the public domain if the construction is not expedited.