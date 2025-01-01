Alampur Court Hosts First-Ever New Year Celebrations with Advocates

Gadwal: The Alampur Advocates’ Association organized New Year celebrations for the year 2025 on Wednesday at the Alampur Court. Alampur Judge Mithun Teja attended the event as the chief guest. Advocates' Association President Suresh Kumar stated that this was the first time in the history of the Alampur Court that New Year celebrations were conducted.

During the event, several advocates, including Sridhar Reddy, Yudur Basha, Afroz, Sunil Kumar, Venkatramudu, Yakobu, Nagayya, former AGP Narasimha, AGP Madhu, Venkatesh, Smt. Rajeshwari, and Umapathi, participated. Judge Mithun Teja expressed his commitment to providing efficient legal services through the court in the New Year and wished everyone well.

The celebrations also included the birthday of former AGP Narasimha, during which the judge cut a cake and conveyed greetings. Association President Suresh Kumar presented a bouquet to the judge and extended his New Year wishes. The court staff honored the judge with a shawl as part of the event.