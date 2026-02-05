Revanth Reddy Urges Congress Candidates to Win Trust, Not Money

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy advised Congress party candidates contesting the upcoming municipal elections in Karimnagar to focus on instilling confidence and trust among voters rather than relying on money. Speaking to the candidates on Thursday, he emphasised that victory depends on belief in the party and its schemes.

Revanth Reddy told the candidates that these elections are for party workers and stressed the importance of respecting and supporting one another to strengthen the party. He highlighted the achievements of his government over the past two years, including the implementation of numerous welfare schemes such as provision of ration cards, free rice, 200 units of free electricity, zero-interest loans to women's groups, Indiramma houses for the poor, and free travel in RTC buses for women.

The Chief Minister urged candidates to communicate these achievements to the electorate honestly and confidently, discouraging lies and emphasising the real benefits delivered by the government. He also advised them to coordinate with those who did not receive tickets and to work together for a common goal during the elections.