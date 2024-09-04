Live
Just In
Alert residents of flood-prone areas: Minister Sridhar Babu
IT Minister D Sridhar Babu asked officials to alert the people living in low-lying areas of the district as excess water from the overflowing Ellampalli project is being released downstream.
The minister along with Ramagundam MLA Raj Thakur Makkan Singh, Peddapally Collector Koya Sri Harsha and Manchrial District Collector Kumar Deepak inspected the Ellampalli project on Tuesday. On this occasion, Sridhar Babu said that due to the heavy rains in the upper reaches of Ellampalli, the Ellampalli project will become full and the officials should be alert to prevent any damage to the people of the flooded areas.
He examined the inflow and outflow of the Ellampalli project and gave instructions to officials. He stated that 33 gates are being lifted and the water is being released downstream due to the massive flood flow from SRSP and Kadem projects coming to Ellampally.
Sridhar Babu told the authorities to take steps to avoid any trouble to the people. He said that the various irrigation projects in the district should be vigilant in the face of floods and the Revenue Police, Municipal and Irrigation Department officials should work in coordination.