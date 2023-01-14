All eyes on BRS public meeting on Jan 18

Khammam: The TRS, after transforming into BRS, a national party, is planning to organise a massive public meeting with around five lakh people expected to gatherhereat Khammam, on January 18.The party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to elaborate on the party's farmer centric and development-centric agenda to the people during the meeting.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar have been on a visit to Khammam for the last two days, inspecting and monitoring the preparations for the meeting and overlooking all the arrangements to be made at the meeting venue. The Ministers inspected all the arrangements for the public meeting and gave directions to the party leaders and officers. Speaking at a preparation meeting with party leaders,Harish said the meeting will mark a significant change in the political equations at the national level, creating a huge platform.

He said Chief Minister KChandrashekhar Rao, Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, CPI general secretary D Raja and other national leaders are expected to attend the meeting.

On Saturday, Ministers Dayakar Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Harish Rao, Ajay Kumar, MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Nama Nageswara Rao and others leader of the party inspected the venue of public meeting spread across 100 acre at Venkatayapalem villagewhich is nearby the new Collectorate which would be thrown open for the public on the same day by the Chief Minister KChandrashekhar Rao at the city outskirts.The party leaders are expecting five lakhpeople to participate in the public meeting for which party leadership is making arrangements to facilitate their transportation.

One of the senior party leaders said, the party is planning massive arrangements for the programme and measures are being taken to setup transport facility for party leaders and people from the neighbouring districts of Nalgonda, Warangal, Suryapet and Mahabubabad in the State.He also saidthe party had planned to organise the meeting at Khammam district so that the people from the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha can also attendthe meeting easily.