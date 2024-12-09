Live
- BRS MLAs Protest with Unique Adani-Revanth T-Shirts
- Police issues traffic advisory on unveiling of Telangana Talli statue
- Eureka! Click on Meeseva App to avail slew of services in a jiffy
- HMWSSB MD inspects drinking water arrangements
- PCC chief urges partymen to make Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu a grand success
- Praja palana Vijayotsavalu: CM felicitates singer Rahul Sipligunj
- Ayyappa devotees demand more special trains to Sabarimala
- Adivasi Poru Garjana Sabha to Take Place in Indravelli Today
- iPhone 17 Air: Apple's Slimmest Design Yet, Launching in 2025
- Google’s new AI model outperforms best weather forecast system
All India swimming competition underway
Around 250 participants of various age groups from all across India had registered to compete at the 3-day All India Finswimming Federation Cup that began on Sunday.
Jyothi P, president, USFAT (Underwater Sports Finswimming Association Telangana), said, “We are overwhelmed with the response of participants. Finswimming competition is being organised for the first time in South India. The competition will conclude on December 11 at Gachibowli Stadium. The next three days will feature various competitions such as Mono Fin & Bi Fin events under various age categories for boys and girls. We have participation from 17 States across India”.
