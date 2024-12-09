  • Menu
All India swimming competition underway

All India swimming competition underway
Hyderabad: Around250 participants of various age groups from all across India had registered to compete at the 3-day All India Finswimming Federation Cup that began on Sunday.

Jyothi P, president, USFAT (Underwater Sports Finswimming Association Telangana), said, “We are overwhelmed with the response of participants. Finswimming competition is being organised for the first time in South India. The competition will conclude on December 11 at Gachibowli Stadium. The next three days will feature various competitions such as Mono Fin & Bi Fin events under various age categories for boys and girls. We have participation from 17 States across India”.

