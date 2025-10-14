All India Yadav Association Invites Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for the Sadar Sammelan at Nalgonda

Leaders of the All India Yadav Association from Nalgonda district called on Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday and extended an invitation to him to attend the Sadar Sammelan scheduled to be held on October 25 at the NG College Grounds, Nalgonda, as the Chief Guest.

The delegation briefed the Minister about the preparations being made for the grand cultural gathering, which celebrates the spirit, traditions, and community strength of the Yadav fraternity. The Minister conveyed his best wishes to the organizers and expressed happiness over the community’s efforts to preserve their cultural identity through such events.

On the occasion, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy unveiled the official poster of the Sadar Sammelan, marking the formal launch of the event’s publicity campaign.

Those who met the Minister included District President Edu Kondalu, former Councillor Alli Subhash Yadav, Maddi Srinivas Yadav, Gangula Chandu Vamsi Yadav, Belli Nagaraju Yadav, Chinna Boyina Venkanna Yadav, Gundaboyina Venkanna Yadav, Shiva, Vamsi, Lingayya, Lakshman, and several other members of the association.