All parties trying for BJP tickets: Dharmapuri
Highlights
Nizamabad: “Leadersof all parties are queuing up to get BJP tickets in the local body elections,” Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind said. A district workshop of the Seva Paksham was held at the BJP district office on Saturday under the chairmanship of District President Dinesh Patel Kulachari. Dharmapuri expressed confidence that BJP will win all the local bodies in the district.
“The cadres themselves are making phone calls saying that the Congress party will not win. They are shouting that there is no way to trust Congress, give us BJP tickets,” he said.
