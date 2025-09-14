  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

All parties trying for BJP tickets: Dharmapuri

All parties trying for BJP tickets: Dharmapuri
x
Highlights

Nizamabad: “Leadersof all parties are queuing up to get BJP tickets in the local body elections,” Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind said. A district...

Nizamabad: “Leadersof all parties are queuing up to get BJP tickets in the local body elections,” Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind said. A district workshop of the Seva Paksham was held at the BJP district office on Saturday under the chairmanship of District President Dinesh Patel Kulachari. Dharmapuri expressed confidence that BJP will win all the local bodies in the district.

“The cadres themselves are making phone calls saying that the Congress party will not win. They are shouting that there is no way to trust Congress, give us BJP tickets,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick