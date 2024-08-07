All-Party Committee Submits Petitions to District Officials on Several issues

Gadwal: Today, the All-Party Committee reached the district headquarters and submitted several petitions to the District Joint Collector, R&B Officer, and District Irrigation Officers. The committee met with the District Collector and presented a petition to the Joint Collector, urging the immediate filling of the Bingidoddi cheruvu(Tank )to provide irrigation water. They requested the establishment of SC, ST, and BC hostels in Aija Mandal headquarters, emphasizing the lack of such facilities.

The committee also demanded the immediate completion of the pending Pulikal road and the establishment of a degree college in Aija. Additionally, they requested that Aija be upgraded to a revenue division. The petitions were submitted to the R&B department officials at the district headquarters, urging the swift completion of the Pulikal road construction.

Furthermore, petitions were submitted to the SE (Superintending Engineer) and EE (Executive Engineer) requesting the filling of Bingidoddi, Eklaspuram, Seshamma tanks.

The All-Party Committee's recent submission of petitions to the district officials highlights several critical issues and demands, reflecting the socio-economic and infrastructural needs of the region. Here is a detailed analysis of the key points and their potential implications .The committee urged the immediate filling of Bingidoddi Tank to ensure irrigation water for local farmers.

The urgent need for water resources indicates the dependency of the local agriculture on timely irrigation. This demand highlights the water scarcity issues in the region and the importance of efficient water management to support farming activities.

The committee requested the establishment of hostels for SC, ST, and BC students in Aija Mandal headquarters.

The absence of adequate hostel facilities for marginalized communities underscores the need for better educational infrastructure. This demand aims to provide equitable access to education, which can lead to improved educational outcomes and socio-economic upliftment of these communities.

The immediate completion of the pending Pulikal road was emphasized.

ncomplete road projects hinder transportation and connectivity, affecting daily commutes and economic activities. The completion of Pulikal road would enhance mobility, reduce travel time, and potentially boost local trade and commerce.

The establishment of a degree college in Aija was requested.

The lack of higher education institutions in Aija suggests limited access to advanced education for local students. A degree college would provide higher education opportunities, retaining local talent and fostering a more educated workforce.

Upgrading Aija to a revenue division was proposed.

Elevating Aija to a revenue division status would likely bring administrative benefits, improve governance, and facilitate better delivery of public services. This change could attract more government projects and resources to the area.

The filling of Ekalaspuram and Sisan tanks was requested.

Similar to the Bingidoddi Tank issue, this demand highlights the critical need for water management. Proper maintenance and filling of these tanks would ensure a consistent water supply for irrigation and possibly domestic use, addressing water scarcity challenges.

The participation of a diverse group of leaders from different political backgrounds, including Chakali Anjaneyulu, BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy, and others, indicates a unified effort across party lines to address the region's pressing issues. This collective action reflects a strong commitment to community welfare and highlights the importance of collaboration in achieving common goals.

Ensuring water supply through tank filling could significantly boost agricultural productivity, leading to better crop yields and improved livelihoods for farmers.

Establishing hostels and a degree college would enhance educational access, contributing to higher literacy rates and better employment opportunities for the youth.

Completing road projects and upgrading administrative divisions would enhance infrastructure, improve connectivity, and attract investments, fostering overall regional development.

Upgrading Aija to a revenue division would streamline administrative processes, ensuring more efficient governance and better public service delivery.

The All-Party Committee's submission of petitions to district officials is a significant step towards addressing critical socio-economic and infrastructural issues in the region. The detailed demands highlight the need for immediate action in water management, educational infrastructure, road construction, and administrative upgrades. The successful implementation of these demands could lead to substantial improvements in agricultural productivity, educational opportunities, infrastructure development, and governance, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for the local population. The collaborative effort across political lines showcases a unified commitment to regional development and community welfare.

The program saw the participation of several All-Party Committee leaders, including Chakali Anjaneyulu, BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy, Baliger Shiva Reddy(BJP), Dandora Anjaneyulu, Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Morugu Veeresh Loksatta,Kuruva Pallaiah(BRS), Tagore Krishna, Satish, Atkur(BRS) Rahman, Nandyala Sinu, Danayya, Naganna, Vinod (Bahujana Rajya Samiti), Budaga Jangal Mareppa Aswa .And many more other Trade union leaders participated.