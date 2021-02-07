All sections hailed Union Budget: Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said that except some opposition parties, all sections of people in the country are appreciating the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22.

Addressing media here along with State BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday he said that the increased budgetary allocations to the SC, ST and other socially backward classes have been increased of 51.65 per cent, from the previous FY.

Rs 8,000 crore for 750 new Ekalavya schools in the agency areas and 100 new Sainik schools have been proposed.

Giving further details of allocations on welfare and social security fronts, the Minister said that the UPA had allocated Rs 30,000 crore during its tenure for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). However, the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated Rs 73, 0000 crore.

Similarly, allocations for the micro-irrigation, Kisan Samman Yojana, besides, the price of MSP have been increased by 43 per cent and the NDA government had procured 8.5 lakh metric tons of good grains. Also, he said the Centre had taken up connecting 1000 mandis, to the e-market last year and it was proposed to connect 1000 more during the ensuing FY, he said.

On the health economy, he said that currently, India has fore reserves of over USD 590 billion, the highest ever, up by USD 119 billion over the previous year, as against an external debt is USD554 billion. In turn, making, making the country a net creditor.

Also, rolling out the details of an increase in the GST collections, Anurag Thakur said that the country is witnessing a 'V' shaped recovery post Covid-19.

The economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery and that is why in the last four months we have seen GST collection of more than one lakh rupees per month.

He said a transparent budget has been presented with an estimate of Rs 34.42 lakh crore, an increase of over Rs 4 lakh crore from the previous year.

Responding on the disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Minister said that disinvestment does not mean putting all the PSUs on sale. Instead, the Centre will decide from time to time. However, it is based on the NITI Ayogs recommendations on strategic and non-strategic categories. He said that if there is any miscommunication about the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, then, steps will be taken to hold talks with the stakeholders.