All set for CM KCR’s visit to Peddapalli

Peddapalli: All set for the inauguration of the newly constructed integrated district collectorate office at Peddapalli. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be inaugurating the collectorate office on Monday.

Later, CM KCR will address the public meeting at Peddakalwala on the outskirts of Peddapalli. Officials made foolproof arrangements for the CM's visit. During his visit, the CM will also inaugurate the Peddapalli district TRS party office.

The newly built collectorate office was constructed in 22 acres of SRSP camp office land near Peddakalwala with a cost of Rs 48.07 crore. Special chambers were also developed for the Minister, District Collector, Additional Collector and all district officers. Construction of residential quarters for district-level officers was also taken up with Rs 6.58 crore. The Construction of Camp offices for Collector and Additional Collector were completed and also housewarming ceremonies were performed. The residences of eight other district-level officers were also completed.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar, local MP B Venkatesh Netha, MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar, Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana and Additional Collector Laxminarayana were engaged in making arrangements for the Chief Minister's programme, which is expected about one lakh people would take part.