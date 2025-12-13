All set for Jawahar Navodaya Entrance Test today

Kagaznagar: Allarrangements have been completed for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance examination for admission into Class VI for the academic year 2026–27, to be held on Saturday across 24 examination centres in the erstwhile Adilabad district, informed Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Principal Repala Krishna at a press release on Friday.

The entrance test will be conducted at the school located on Trishul Pahad in Kagaznagar town.

A total of 6,196 students from the combined district have applied for 80 available seats, the principal said.

The examination will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, and students have been advised to reach their respective centres by 10:30 am to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (T) examination centre was inspected on Friday by District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari and Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, who reviewed the arrangements.

Police officials have also announced that security arrangements have been put in place at all examination centres across the district to ensure smooth conduct of the entrance test.