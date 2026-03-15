All-time record in power consumption

Hyderabad: Telangana power utilities have just created history by supplying the highest-ever electricity in a single day, delivering 341.08 million units (MU) of power. On March 13, , at 11:17 am, the state successfully met a peak demand of 18,228 MW.

The state supplied 341.08 million units of electricity, surpassing the previous record of 335.19 mu recorded on March 18, 2025. Similarly, the state successfully met a peak demand of 18,228 MW, exceeding the earlier record of 17,162 MW recorded on March 20, 2025. The increase in electricity demand and peak load is attributed to rising temperatures and higher agricultural power requirements.

The state’s power utilities will continue strengthening their systems to efficiently meet the growing electricity demand in the coming days, according to the authorities.

Telangana is prepared to handle daily energy requirements exceeding 350 mu and peak loads of around 19,000 MW. With a robust power grid and coordinated operational planning, the state has the capability to manage future demand.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has appreciated the employees of all power utilities for maintaining uninterrupted power supply during this period of high demand.