All tourism spots to re-open on New Year Day says G Kishan Reddy

Yadadri-Bhongir: Tourism spots across the country will be reopened from January 1, 2022, Union Tourism, Culture and North-Eastern Development Minister G Kishan Reddy stated. As a part of Jana Ashirvad Yatra, he toured Bhongir town on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that foreign tourists would also be allowed after reopening the tourist places. He said India has excellent tourist destinations compared to countries like Singapore and Australia. The northeastern states have beautiful places like New Zealand, he added

He revealed that tourism centers, ancient monuments, spiritual centers and waterfalls are being developed to make it possible for every family in the country to visit 15 tourist centers. He said traditional festivals in each State would be identified and would be filmed and will be promoted in the country as well as globally.

"We are focusing on the development of the northeastern states with a budget of Rs 67,000 crore," Kishan Reddy explained.

New cabinet ministers are striving hard to give their best to the portfolios allocated to them by the Prime Minister Modi with great hope and expectations. Passing bill with regard to revoke of article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir in the floor of house of parliament is a memorable moment in his life as a minister, he added BJP is going to create history by winning Huzurabad seat in by-poll, he stressed.

Famous temples in the State including Yadadri, Bhadrachalam and Vemulawada need to be developed as spiritual destination centers, he aspired.

Later, Reddy visited Yadadri temple and took the blessings of priests after performing puja to Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy in Balalayam .

BJP District President PV Shyamsunder Rao, State General Secretary Premender Reddy, State vice-president BandruShobharani, State leaders Gudur Narayana Reddy, Achari, Shruti, Mallesham, Narla Narsingh Rao and Chanda Mahender Gupta were also present.