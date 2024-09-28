All Works Must Be Completed Within a Week – Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagarkurnool: Collector Badavath Santosh directed concerned officials to complete the final stage of development works in Kondareddypally, the native village of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, within the next week. On Saturday, the Collector, along with officials from various departments, inspected the ongoing construction projects, including the library, milk chilling center, village panchayat office, BC community hall, veterinary hospital, and Rythu Vedika, and inquired about their progress.

The Collector also reviewed the site for a helipad in preparation for the Chief Minister's visit. Later, a meeting was held with the officials and contractors at the Kondareddypally village panchayat office. The Collector emphasized the urgency of completing road expansion, lighting, and solar power installation projects swiftly. He individually asked officials and contractors about the stage of development works and how many days would be required to complete them.

He stressed that all projects in their final stages must be accelerated and completed as soon as possible. The Collector instructed that the solar power project, which is being implemented as a pilot project in Kondareddypally, should begin immediately, with solar panels being installed on the rooftops of every government office and home in the village. The Collector also set a deadline for all development works to be completed before the Dasara festival.

He expressed the aim of transforming Kondareddypally into a model village in the state by Dasara. Additionally, the Collector reviewed the progress of temple construction works in the village. He informed that the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, would inaugurate the completed development works during the Dasara festival, and urged all department officials to coordinate and expedite the projects accordingly. Additional Collector Deva Sahayam, Kondareddypally Development Works Nodal Officer Dr. G.V. Ramesh, PD-DRDA Chinna Obulesu, District Electricity Officer Venkateswarlu, Kalwakurthy RDO Srinu, former ZPTC member K.V.N. Reddy, various district officials, and Kondareddypally villagers were present at the event