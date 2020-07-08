All you need to know about Oscar & Ponni architects that designed new secretariat building of Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has finalized the designs submitted by the Chennai-based Oscar & Ponni architects for the construction of new secretariat building in Telangana. Keeping in mind of Vaastu, the construction firm designed the new secretariat building in Architectural elevation style, also incorporating with traditional Deccan Kakatiya style. With a total of six floors, the plan is designed in rectilinear fashion with respect to the site.

After going through several designs, the state Chief Minister finalized the Oscar & Ponni Architects, which won international acclaim in designs and building. It has won more than 131 international, national and state awards for architecture and interiors.

