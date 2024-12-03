Alleged honour killing claims woman constable’s life

Hyderabad: A woman constable in her mid-20s, working at Hayathnagar police station, was allegedly murdered by her brother in Ibrahimpatnam on Monday, police said. Her husband alleged she was killed for marrying him because he belonged to another caste. Police stated they are investigating whether it is a case of honour killing. They are also verifying the allegations that the victim was killed over a land dispute with her brother.

The incident happened when the woman was on her way to duty on a two-wheeler, an official at Ibrahimpatnam police station said.

The accused, who was in a car, hit the woman’s two-wheeler from behind. When she fell down, the assailant stabbed her neck with a knife, resulting in her death, the official said.

The woman recently had a love marriage, and her brother is suspected to have killed her, police commented based on preliminary investigation.

The victim’s husband told TV channels that his wife’s brother and other family members were opposed to their marriage as the couple belonged to different castes. He further said he called up his wife after leaving for work on Monday morning, and during the call she told him that “my brother has come to kill me” before the call got disconnected.

“It was planned. She was killed for inter-caste marriage and not over the land issue,” the woman’s husband alleged. The deceased woman’s brother is absconding.