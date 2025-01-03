Allu Arjun Granted Regular Bail by Nampally Court

Hyderabad : The Nampally Court has granted regular bail to actor Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The court approved his bail petition on a surety of ₹50,000 and two guarantors.

The decision comes as a relief to the actor, who has been under interim bail for the past four weeks. The bail conditions require Allu Arjun to comply with court directives and ensure the presence of guarantors to secure his release.

The Sandhya Theatre incident, which occurred during the promotions of Pushpa 2: The Rule, led to legal proceedings against the actor and event organizers. The stampede had resulted in significant injuries, drawing public attention to safety concerns at promotional events.

With this development, the actor is now allowed to resume his professional commitments while adhering to legal protocols. Fans and industry members are keenly watching the case, which has highlighted the responsibilities of celebrities and organizers in public events.