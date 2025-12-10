Supporters chant DK Shivakumar for CM in Belagavi

Bengaluru: The leadership change debate within the Karnataka Congress has resurfaced just as the Winter Session of the Assembly began in Belagavi. This comes days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held two breakfast meetings and clarified that there was no internal conflict and that the issue of leadership was left to the Congress high command. The situation appeared calm—until now.

The fresh spark came from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who stated in Belagavi on Monday that Siddaramaiah would remain Chief Minister for the full five-year term. He added that although DK Shivakumar had earlier sought an opportunity, the high command had made it clear that there was currently no question of a leadership change.

Responding to Yathindra’s comments in Bengaluru, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said he was “very happy” and wished for the good of the state. However, the real twist unfolded when Shivakumar landed at the Belagavi airport to attend the Assembly session. Supporters gathered at the airport raised loud slogans: “Welcome to the next Chief Minister DK Shivakumar!”

Adding fuel to the fire, MLC Channaraj welcomed Shivakumar to Belagavi in a social media post where he referred to him as the “Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.” After the post triggered widespread discussion online, he later edited the caption.

Speaking at Suvarna Soudha, DK Shivakumar reiterated that there were no differences between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He also said he was unaware of Yathindra’s statements but would speak to him. Shivakumar declined to reveal when the high command was scheduled to meet them.

Meanwhile, Yathindra Siddaramaiah stood by his earlier remarks, stating that he had already said everything he needed to. “There is nothing more to add. Whoever wants to react may do so, but I will not respond further,” he said. When asked whether legislators would raise the leadership issue in the CLP meeting, Yathindra remarked, “Anyone may raise it if they wish.”