Shah rebuts Priyanka on Vande Mataram

New Delhi: Countering Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's charge that the NDA government proposed a parliamentary discussion on Vande Mataram with an eye on West Bengal polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the national song is not restricted to Bengal and linking it with politics is unfortunate.

Without naming Priyanka Gandhi, the Home Minister said some members have questioned the need to hold a discussion to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. "There was a need for a discussion on Vande Mataram and dedication towards Vande Mataram when it was written, when India became free, today and would remain even in 2047," he said, adding that those who cannot understand why Vande Bharat is being discussed need to introspect. "Some people feel Vande Mataram is being discussed because Bengal polls are approaching. They want to reduce Vande Mataram's glory by linking it with elections.