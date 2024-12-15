Allu Arjun walks out free after spending night in jail

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana High Court granted interim bail, film star Allu Arjun walked out of Chanchalguda jail on Saturday morning.

The Tollywood superstar had to spend the whole night in the jail due to delay in reaching the bail papers to the Jail authorities. The film star received an emotional welcome by his family members at the residence.

Speaking to newsmen, Arjun said he is a law abiding citizen and does all possible help to the victim’s family of the woman who died in the stampede at a cinema hall during the screening of Pushpa-2.

The actor was greeted by his brother Allu Sirish, and his children, Ayaan and Arha. Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman in the stampede at a theatre in the city on December 4.

In a viral video, Sneha was seen waiting outside their house for Arjun. Their daughter and son were also spotted along with her. Arjun came running towards his family in an emotional moment. They gave a tight hug to each other. She also broke down in tears while hugging him.

Film celebrities also made a beeline to Allu Arjun’s residence to extend wishes for his release from the jail and enquire about the wellbeing of the family members who were disheartened after the arrest of the film star.

Allu Arjun’s advocate Ashok said that the jail authorities did not release him despite receiving the High Court order copy. “You should question the government and the department why they did not release the accused. The High Court order is very specific. Forthwith, the moment you (prison authorities) receive the order, (they should) release him. Despite the clear order, they have not released, they have to answer. This is an illegal detention. We will take legal steps,” he said.