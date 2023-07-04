Nation remembers the sacrifices of forgotten Tribal Hero Alluri

Hyderabad: The legendry figure Alluri Sitaramaraju was remembered on Tuesday for his sacrifices for the country on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Alluris 125th birth anniversary. The credit for this of course goes to the Central government for highlighting his sacrifices for past one year.

So far the birthday celebrations used to be confined to garlanding his statues by some of his admirers or some organizations or few politicians. But no government had really taken it up as a official celebration.

With Union Ministry of Tourism taking up the celebrations despite criticism that it was more of political stunt though BJP does not have much stakes in terms of seats or votes in Andhra Pradesh, it had made people to organize some events.

In Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to the “Manyam Veerudu” as he is popularly known for his fight against the British rule for the country's independence and self-governance is commendable. Alluri's sacrifice to liberate India from colonial rule is eternal, the Chief Minister said.

He said Alluri's unparalleled bravery and fighting spirit against the then British colonial rule for tribal rights are indelible, the CM said. He noted that many citizens took part in the freedom movement by taking inspiration from Sitarama Raju.

The Chief Minister said that it is a great thing to organise the historic event of closing ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in which the President of India is participating in Hyderabad on the Telangana soil.

CM KCR said that the sacrifices of the freedom fighters will help the future generations to get inspiration and move forward.

Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy also paid tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju on his birth anniversary.

He called Alluri a symbol of India's culture, tribal identity, valor, ideals, and values. He dedicated his life to the rights of tribal society and their happiness and upliftment and his sacrifice and his life journey are an inspiration to all of us, tweeted the Union minister.

