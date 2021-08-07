Alphores students excel in CBSE exams

Karimnagar: The head of Alphores Educational Institutions, Dr V Narender Reddy asked the students to implement their goals and plans in a well-planned manner to move towards success. He visited Alphores Tiny Tat campus at Vavilalapally on the occasion of CBSE exam results announcement on Friday. Addressing the students, he asked them to analyse each topic and master them and stand as a guide to others.

Parents should guide their children in the right way and motivate them in the right ways. It was matter of pride that Alphores institutions were providing quality education to students even during the Covid crisis, Reddy said. The teachers made good efforts to achieve best results following the rules set by the management. Although the examinations were not conducted marks were given to students as per the rules laid down by the CBS Board, he added.

Nishant Porval secured 492 out of 500 marks, G Strandana got 491 marks, K Chakrini 487 marks, V Srihita 486, R. Suhasita and Rishit Rohan 482 marks, K Sahiti - 482, Akshara Reddy - 480 marks and P Vedavishu 480 marks, Reddy informed. The event was attended by the school principal, parents, teachers and students.